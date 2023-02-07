Niles finishes third at Sturgis Invitational; sweeps Maroon Giants Published 9:15 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

BRONSON — The Niles boys bowling teams finished third in the Sturgis Invitational at the Strike Zone in Bronson on Sunday.

Each team bowled two regular games and eight Baker games across four pairs of lanes. The top four teams advanced to match play.

The Vikings finished third in qualifying with a total of 2,943 pins. Flint Kearsley was the No. 1 seed after qualifying with a total of 3,365 pins. Bronson was second with 3,054 pins and Jonesville fourth with 2,916 pins.

In match play, Bronson edged Niles in the semifinals 1,169 to 1,119 pins. Kearsley defeated Jonesville 1,321 pins to 1,174 pins.

Kearsley defeated Bronson 1,479 pins to 1,187 pins for the title, while Niles defeated Jonesville 1,278 pins to 1,210 pins.

On Saturday, the Vikings swept Kalamazoo Central at South Lanes in Kalamazoo.

Niles defeated the Maroon Giants in boy’s action 23-2, while the girl’s team blanked Kalamazoo Central 30-0.

Boys Bowling

Niles split the Baker Matches with the Maroon Giants, falling in the first match 148-122, while winning the second 178-172.

In regular matches, the Vikings defeated Kalamazoo Central 2,127 pins to 1,900 pins.

Trenton Phillips led Niles with a 423 series, which included games of 203 and 220. Conner Weston rolled a 385, including a game of 206. Preston Sharpe rolled a 365 series, which included a 203 game, while Nate Ryman rolled a 328 series and Andrew Jackson a 326 series.

Girls Bowling

Chevelle Jaynes led the Vikings with a 295 series, while Angel Walsh rolled a 283, Josslyn Maples a 275, Octavia Neal a 194 and Shania Whitelow a 102.

Niles will host Paw Paw in a Wolverine Conference match at Joey Armadillo’s Wednesday afternoon.