Deb Rozewicz named CEO of Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital Published 10:15 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

BATTLE CREEK — Bronson Healthcare and Acadia Healthcare Company have named Deb Rozewicz, RN, as chief executive officer for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, the 96-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital being built in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The hospital is on track to open by mid-year on a previously announced 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66. As CEO, Rozewicz will oversee the development of the facility including staff recruitment and training, clinical programming design, and all key functions leading to the opening and subsequent operations of the new hospital.

Rozewicz brings significant experience to her new role, having served most recently as Clinical Project Director for Behavioral Health for the Bronson Healthcare system.

“I am thrilled to be selected for this role,” said Rozewicz. “It is an incredible opportunity to build an organization that brings together the best of both joint venture partners to meet the growing need for accessible, high quality behavioral healthcare in southwest Michigan. I look forward to building a culture of compassion and clinical excellence, with an unwavering commitment to caring for our patients.”

Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital will offer a full continuum of inpatient behavioral healthcare services for adult patients including comprehensive treatment for those who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as treatment for developmental disabilities. When the hospital opens, inpatient behavioral health services and staff from Bronson’s Fieldstone Center will transition to the new hospital.

“Deb’s appointment as CEO is an important step in the ultimate success of this hospital,” said Bronson Healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns. “Deb, in partnership with Acadia Healthcare, will create connections within the region and across the state to help ensure Bronson’s behavioral health patients are receiving exceptional care, close to home.”

Rozewicz joined Bronson Healthcare in November 2002 and assumed roles of increasing responsibility across the organization until starting her Clinical Project Director position in August 2021. As Clinical Project Director, she coordinated with executive leadership and key stakeholders to direct the successful implementation of strategic and operational improvement projects related to behavioral health services.

Her responsibilities included analyzing current behavioral health services, developing plans to address identified gaps, creating implementation plans, and successfully transitioning projects from planning to operations. Rozewicz has been a key leader in the development of the Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital in Battle Creek.

Prior to joining Bronson, Rozewicz worked as a Registered Nurse (RN) for three premier hospitals in Michigan. She earned her Baccalaureate Degree in Nursing from Western Michigan University and is currently pursuing an MBA from Western Michigan University with expected completion in 2024.