Roundup: Bobcats win Lakeland title; Eddies have pair of Wolverine champs Published 2:54 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — An undefeated regular dual match season and a win at the league tournament gave Brandywine inaugural outright Lakeland Conference wrestling championship Saturday.

The Bobcats, who were 5-0 in dual meets, had seven individual champions to amass 226.5 points to easily outdistance runner-up Dowagiac, which had three individual champions and 205 points. Buchanan with its two individual champions, finished third with 139 points.

Rounding out the field were Eau Claire (86), Berrien Springs (50.5) and Benton Harbor (18).

“It is nice,” said Brandywine Coach Rex Pomranka. “We got some young kids that came out this year that had some big wins today. We were down going down going into the finals, but we scored a bunch of extra points in the final round. We wanted to be the outright champions and that’s what we got.”

Winning individual champions for Brandywine were Josmer Perez (106), Matt Veach (113), Kaiden Rieth (120), Drake Heath (132), Doug Hawley (157), Gavin Schoff (165) and Phillip McLaurin (215).

Schoff was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights. He pinned Lee Payne, of Buchanan, in 3:57 to win the title.

Dowagiac’s individual champions were Israel Villegas (138), Cam White (144) and Hayden Groth (190). Villegas, who has missed most of the season with an injury, returned to the lineup in time for the tournament and was voted the Most Valuable Wrestler for the lower weights. He pinned Eau Claire’s Roman Alvarado in 1:06 to win the championship.

Dowagiac’s Colin Burandt was named Lakeland Conference Coach of the Year.

Buchanan’s champions were Jackson Starnes (175) and Ryder Andersen (285).

Wolverine Conference

Edwardsburg finished fourth and Niles seventh at the Wolverine Conference Tournament.

Plainwell was the league champion after completing the dual match season undefeated.

The Eddies won championships at 113 with Caden Manfred and Andrew Harris at 215.

Niles did not have an individual champion. Julian Means-Flewellen (175) was a runner-up.

Southwest 10 Conference

Decatur won the league tournament, but White Pigeon captured the conference title as it was undefeated in dual matches.

Cassopolis finished seventh at the league tournament.

Brandon Hemminger (106) and Jaren Waldschmidt (165) were both runners-up for the Rangers.