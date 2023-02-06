Rangers avoid upset bids at Marcellus Published 1:00 am Monday, February 6, 2023

MARCELLUS — It was not easy, but visiting Cassopolis remained in first place in the Southwest 10 Conference in both the girl’s and boy’s standings.

The Ranger girls basketball team needed overtime to edge Marcellus 42-38, while the Cassopolis boys basketball team survived a fourth-quarter rally by the Wildcats to win 55-46.

Girls Basketball

Despite doubling up the Wildcats 12-6 in the opening quarter, the Rangers were never able to shake Marcellus as they struggled shooting the ball the entire game.

The Wildcats (5-9, 3-6 Southwest 10) trimmed the Cassopolis lead to 14-11 at halftime. The Rangers (11-4, 9-0 Southwest 10) extended its advantage heading into the fourth quarter to 27-19, but were outscored 12-4 by Marcellus in the final eight minutes of regulation to force the four-minute overtime.

Cassopolis held an 11-7 advantage in the extra session to escape with the victory.

Atyanna Alford led the Rangers with 11 points, while Ella Smith had nine points and Ryley Bowsher eight points.

Brooklyn VanTilburg scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Wildcats, who did not have another player in double figures.

Cassopolis will host Decatur in a Southwest 10 Conference contest Tuesday night.

Boys Basketball

It was an up and down performance for the Rangers as they led the Wildcats 20-11 after one quarter, but had their lead trimmed to 31-24 by halftime.

Cassopolis (10-3, 8-0 Southwest 10) outscored Marcellus 19-9 in the third quarter to take a 50-33 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.

The Wildcats (3-9, 1-7 Southwest 10) made another run at the Rangers in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 13-5, but could not overcome the third-quarter deficit.

Jadyn Baucom led Cassopolis with 14 points, while Kenny May added 13 points. Malachi Ward and Logan Pflug both scored seven points.

Nathan Mihills had 13 points to pace the Wildcats, who also got 12 points from Dawson Lehew.

The Rangers head to Decatur Tuesday night for a Southwest 10 contest.