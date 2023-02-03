Roadrunners sign Eau Claire’s Demski Published 12:31 am Friday, February 3, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College volleyball added another recruit to the Class of 2023 Thursday.

Roadrunner Coach Jenny Nate announced the signing of Eau Claire’s Emilee Demski to a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent.

“We are excited to welcome outstanding local athlete and top student Emilee Demski to the SMC volleyball team,” Nate said. “Emilee is an athletic and academic leader, captain of her team, and brings both school and club experience to the court. She recently had a knee surgery during her senior high school season, and her resilience and determination to continue her playing career, despite working through her injury and rehabilitation, is an inspiration. She will be a great addition to our team and program as we work hard to build a winning team and a positive culture that drives grit, athletic achievement and academic excellence. Not only will Emilee be busy on the volleyball court but will also take on the intense SMC nursing program. Congratulations, Emilee.”

The Beavers’ Coach T.I. Ferry knows that Demski will do whatever it takes to get ready for the upcoming volleyball season in August.

“Emilee was a great leader for our volleyball team,” he said. “She was a hard-working player who led by example and effort. Emilee was leading the team in kills and aces when she injured her knee. She is determined to complete the physical therapy necessary to get back to the game and contribute for the Roadrunners. We all wish her the best of luck next season.”

Demski, who was recently crowned Miss Eau Claire/Sodus, will compete for the Miss Blossomtime crown April 17.

Demski joins Niles’ Anna Johnson, Buchanan’s Josie West and Sturgis’ Taylor Miller in the 2023 recruiting class.