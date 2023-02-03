Edwardsburg woman living with 29 dogs gets probation Published 4:07 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg woman will have to pay more than $20,000 in restitution to Cass County Animal Control for the care of 29 dogs rescued from her residence.

Cynthia Tow, 57, of State Line Road in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to abandonment/cruelty to 10 or more animals and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 53 days served, $20,580 in restitution and $958 in fines and costs Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. She cannot own or possess animals.

The incident occurred May 20, 2020 in Edwardsburg when police went to the home after receiving a complaint about dogs and other animals.

“Your treatment of animals was atrocious, one call to animal control would have solved the problem,” Judge Herman said. “I don’t doubt you started with good intentions, but you have to call for help when things get out of control.”