On Sight Armory hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony Published 2:58 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

NILES — Community members from Niles and South Bend attended the On Site Armory ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at 100 S. 11th St., Niles.

On Sight Armory offers a number of firearms products, including AR-15 components, gas blocks, hand guards, machining, cerakoting and 80-percent lowers as well as retail handguns and accessories.

“We’re a Niles, Michigan-based apparel brand,” said Owner Kyle Millin. “Wood boards and furniture and we’re still doing the firearms, of course. There’s nothing like it.”

On Sight Armory has been manufacturing parts for the hunting industry since 1998. Owner Kyle Millin joined his father in 2000 and has continued to successfully expand the business.

The manufacturing of firearms started in February 2014 when the business obtained its Federal Firearms License and began operating out of a 9,000-square foot facility at 919 Michigan St. Last fall, Millin moved the retail center to the 100 S. 11th Street location for increased exposure.

“We’re definitely excited for more exposure because we were kind of hidden over there,” Millin said. “We were a destination for five to seven years over there, but now we’re trying to get more drive by traffic. We’re just expanding the retail side.”

Born and raised in Niles, Millin is happy to keep his business local.

“This is where the brand originated from,” Millin said. “I wanted to keep it here. We had to make a choice. If we didn’t find something in this area, then we were gonna have to be forced to go outside. We were lucky enough to find this spot. It works for just the retail side and so we can still be a staple to this community.”

For more information, stop the store, visit the website onsightarmory.com or call (269) 635-3691.