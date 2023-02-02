MonaCo Cleaning Services hosts ribbon-tying ceremony Published 11:25 am Thursday, February 2, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A local business has opened its doors in downtown Dowagiac.

Chamber of Commerce representatives and business owners gathered at MonaCo Cleaning Services, 102 Commercial St., celebrating the occasion with a ribbon tying ceremony.

MonaCo Cleaning Services provides residential, short-term rental and commercial services in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren Counties as well as move in and move out cleans and one-time cleans. Owner Mona Green founded MCS in 2020 as a way to provide for her daughter with a flexible schedule.

“As a single mom, I was trying to decide how I was going to provide for my daughter,” the Niles native said. “I wanted to have control over my schedule and be able to spend time with her.

I have always cleaned part time for other people. I worked in service industry for years and I didn’t want that schedule anymore. COVID hit and I had a pretty young child. I started pursuing it and here we are.”

While Green had no expectations of business growing, she appreciates the support she has received from the community.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “I kind of fell into some amazing people in the community that really just had my back and supported me. Business has grown through word of mouth. I have amazing support in Dowagiac.”

With a new office space downtown, Green aims to provide her employees with a positive work environment.

“It definitely legitimizes business,” she said. “A lot of people (clean) part time for extra cash. I want to create an amazing work environment for employees. Benefits, pay, overall working environment. Cleaning is a luxury service, not a necessary thing. I’m growing my business to continue to support families. I think that’s a lot of my focus; a safe work space where they are appreciated and valued.”

Readers seeking a quote or more information can call MCS at (269) 216-1786, email MonaCoCleaningServices@gmail.com or message the business’ Facebook page.