St. Joseph takes two from Vikings Published 11:20 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — Host St. Joseph pulled away from Niles in the second half of its non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.

The Bears, led 22-16 at halftime, outscored the Vikings (6-7) 32-23 in the final 16 minutes of play to earn a 54-39 victory over their former SMAC West Division foe.

In girls action at Niles, the visiting Bears kept the Vikings winless with a 62-22 non-conference victory.

Boys Basketball

The Vikings kept the first half close against the Bear, who improved to 9-3 on the year with the win. Niles trailed 14-9 after one quarter and by six points at the half.

The Bears increased their advantage by a basket heading to the fourth quarter (40-32) and then outscored the Vikings 14-7 to seal the victory.

Ethan Chambliss has 12 points to lead the Vikings, who also got 10 points from Darris Johnson.

Chase Sanders scored 12 points to pace the Bears. Matt Lanier added 10 points.

The Vikings return to the court Friday night as they travel to Otsego for a Wolverine Conference contest.

Girls Basketball

The visiting Bears held Niles to six first-half points en route to the victory.

St. Joseph exploded out of the gate with 23 points, while holding the Vikings to four points in the opening quarter. The Bears added 16 points in the second quarter and held Niles to a basket to open up a 39-6 halftime advantage.

Jessica Thornton, Amirah Lee and Tanaya Brown all had four points for the Vikings.

Niles returns to Wolverine Conference play Friday night as it travels to Otsego.