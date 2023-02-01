Roundup: Bridgman tops Bucks; Chieftains fall to Lancers Published 11:02 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

BUCHANAN — Visiting Bridgman and Buchanan combined for 55 points in the final quarter of their non-conference boys basketball game Tuesday night.

The Bees outscored the Bucks 29-26 in the final eight minutes to post a 62-52 victory over their former BCS Athletic Conference opponent.

In Stevensville, Lakeshore exploded for 24 points in the second quarter to turn a 7-7 tie into a 64-28 non-conference win over Dowagiac.

Buchanan Basketball

Bridgman (9-4) led at every quarter break against Buchanan (7-6), including 33-26 head into the fourth quarter.

The Bees grabbed an 11-8 lead after one quarter and led by 11 points, 26-15, at halftime. The Bucks outscored Bridgman 11-7 in the third quarter to cut the Bees’ advantage to seven points.

Thomas VanOverberghe led a trio of Buchanan players in double figures with 13 points. Cade Preissing and Logan Wiggins both finished with 11 points.

Chuck Pagel paced Bridgman with 17 points. John Sanderson added 13 and Ethan Stine 11.

Buchanan heads to Niles Friday night to face arch rival Brandywine in a Lakeland Conference contest.

Dowagiac Basketball

The Chieftains were unable to keep pace with the Lancers after the opening quarter Tuesday night.

Lakeshore with its big second quarter turned the 7-7 tie into a 31-11 halftime lead. Lakeshore (6-6) led 44-17 over Dowagiac (1-12) heading into the fourth quarter.

Christian Wheaton led the Chieftains with seven points, while Joshua Winchester-Jones and Isaiah Fitchett both finished with five points.

Jack Carlisle had 14 ponts to lead the Lancers, who also got 13 points from Matt Vaughn and 10 points from Lane Fry.

Dowagiac travels to Benton Harbor for a Lakeland Conference contest Friday night.