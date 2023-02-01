26th annual Hunter’s Rendezvous set for Feb. 11 Published 10:34 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Conservation Club will hold its 26th Annual Hunter’s Rendezvous on Saturday, Feb. 11 at its club grounds, located at 54551 M-51 North, Dowagiac.

This event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission is free to all.

The event will have a variety of activities occurring throughout the day. The club’s trophy barn will be open with various displays and will house certified scorers. If you have a trophy you would like scored, you can bring it to the event and have it completed for free. People who bring any type of trophy for display by 2 p.m. will be entered into a free raffle for a 1911 .22 Pistol. An antique gun appraiser will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For youth aged 16 and under there will be free raffles just for being in attendance and hands-on activities and presentations for the kids to experience throughout the day, including the Blandford Nature Center Owl Presentation starting at 2 p.m.. The Department of Nature Resources will have a representative on hand to answer questions and share information.

In our main raffle this year participants could win a CVA Cascade .450 Bushmaster with TruGlo Scope, $500 Clear Water Meats Gift Card, St. Joe River Charter with Gold Coast Fishing Company, Camouflage Reclining Loveseat from Imperial Furniture or a Camping Package . Only 1,000 Main Raffle tickets will be sold at $10 per ticket. Presales can be made at Hales Hardware or Imperial Furniture. We will also have a silent auction with various items including K Wings tickets, Potawatomi Zoo Passes, outdoor equipment, gift cards to various businesses such as Michigan Gun Exchange, Clear H20 Tackle and more.

New this year, the DCC is asking for photos of “Youth in the Outdoors” to use for a slideshow during the event. Photos can be of kids hunting, fishing, boating, archery, or just enjoying nature. Submissions can be sent to dccyouthfund@gmail.com This year will also feature a Bonfire with smores; additional food will be available for purchase.

During the event guests can also register for the 10th Annual Squirrel Hunt that takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12th . Cost for the two-person team is $40. Contact Adam Maxey, (269) 340-2358, for more information.

The Hunters Rendezvous is the club’s primary fundraiser for the youth education fund which initiates various programs throughout the year. The ultimate goal of the fund is to educate youth by providing an opportunity to safely explore the joys of nature.

As the COVID-19 pandemic still continues to affect the community, the DCC was pleased to be able to accomplish the following items in 2022: Host a youth archery program, purchased nature books to distribute to free little libraries, sent 330 TRACKS magazines to local elementary schools, sent 11 youth to MUCC summer camp, brough exotic animals to the Dowagiac Library during the Summer in the City and purchased 150 saplings from the Dowagiac Union Schools Environmental Club.

For additional information about the Hunter’s Rendezvous or the Youth Education Programs at the Dowagiac Conservation Club, contact Craig Lyons (269) 876-7998 or Adam Maxe (269) 340-2358.