Wightman hires Falk as Senior Project Architect Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Wightman, an employee-owned consulting firm offering architecture, civil engineering, and surveying services, is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Falk as Senior Project Architect.

He earned both a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design and a Bachelor of Architecture from Ball State University. Licensed since 1987, Falk has 39 years of industry experience and is currently licensed as an Architect in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and California. He is also a member of the American Institute of Architects and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards and is registered as an Interior Designer in the State of Indiana.

Prior to joining Wightman, Falk operated Falk Design Group in Portage, Ind., for more than 15 years and has worked extensively in the Design/BUILD delivery process within the commercial, educational, hospitality, health care, governmental, residential, and light industrial sectors.

“Scott is a great addition to the Wightman team,” said Matt Davis, Wightman President. “His extensive experience in architecture, as well as his business administration background, enable him to provide excellent design services and insight to our clients and our internal team.”

Falk joined Wightman in July 2022 with a focus on serving clients in central and northern Indiana.