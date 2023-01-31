Sturgis’ Miller becomes third member of SMC recruiting class Published 2:30 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team has signed a third member to its 2023 recruiting class.

Roadrunner Head Coach announced Monday that Sturgis’ Taylor Miller has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent.

“I am so excited to add talented, tough competitor and multifaceted player Taylor Miller from Sturgis, to our 2023 roster,” she said. “Taylor is scrappy and intense. She really can do it all on the court. She is an outside hitter and a defensive specialist, so we will be able to utilize her any place we need her at a given moment. Taylor was the captain of her team this year, and I love her enthusiasm, energy, and leadership athletically as well as academically in the classroom. Taylor will help us continue to build a positive culture driven by a goal of excellence on and off the court.”

Miller joins Niles setter Anna Johnson and Buchanan outside hitter Josie West in the class of 2023.