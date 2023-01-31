Niles sweeps Vicksburg Published 10:56 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

KALAMAZOO — The Niles bowling teams swept host Vicksburg at Eastland Bowl Saturday.

The Vikings remained tied for first place in the Wolverine Conference boy’s bowling standings with a 20-10 win over the Bulldogs. Niles defeated Vicksburg 30-0 in girl’s competition.

Boys Bowling

The Vikings split the Baker Matches with the Bulldogs as Vicksburg won the first match 154-130 and Niles the second match 190-153. The Vikings won the regular matches 1,650 pins to 1,563 pins.

Preston Sharpe led Niles with a 414 series as he rolled games of 211 and 203. Trenton Phillips rolled a 352 series, Conner Weston a 306 series and Andrew Jackson a 297 series.

Niles and Three Rivers remained tied for first-place with 4-1 records. Sturgis is a half-game back with a 3-1 record.

The Vikings head to Plainwell for another Wolverine Conference match Wednesday.

Girls Bowling

Chevelle Jaynes led the Vikings with a 299 series. Angel Walsh rolled a 219 series and Octavia Neal a 164 series.

The Vikings are currently sixth in the Wolverine Conference standings. Niles will travel to Plainwell to take on the fifth-place Trojans Wednesday afternoon.