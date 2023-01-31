Niles man gets jail time for failing to register as sex offender Published 6:00 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NILES — A Niles man who failed to register as a sex offender was sentenced to jail.

Eric Michael Yazell, 36, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third offense failure to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to 210 days in jail with credit for 51 days served. He must pay $198 in fines and costs. The jail term is concurrent with a prison sentence he recently received for violating his probation from an earlier conviction.

The incident occurred April 25 in Niles when he failed to register as he is required to do on a quarterly basis. He was initially convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2007 and has been required to register since then.

“I’m tired of wasting you guys’ time and tired of wasting my time,” Yazell said. “My kids need a father, I can’t keep doing this.”

The judge noted that Yazell should realize the importance of registering and understand that other families may want to know that a sex offender lives in their neighborhood. “If you don’t follow the rules, there has to be some sort of punishment,” she said.