Brandywine, Buchanan tune up for showdown with wins Published 11:27 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

NILES — With their showdown looming, the Brandywine and Buchanan girls basketball teams squeezed one more tune up before Friday’s key Lakeland Conference contest.

The Bobcats defeated visiting Sturgis 65-32 to improve to 11-1 on the season, while the Bucks improved to 13-1 with a 60-9 blowout of host Michigan Lutheran.

Brandywine Basketball

The outcome of Monday night’s contest with the Trojans was settled in the first quarter when the Bobcats erupted for 22 points, while holding Sturgis to nine. Brandywine led 38-19 at halftime.

Sturgis (2-13) was held to 13 points in the final 16 minutes of play by the stingy Brandywine defense. The Bobcats scored 27 points in the third and fourth quarters to earn the easy victory.

Adeline Gill led a trio of Brandywine players in double figures with 18 points. Ellie Knapp added 16 points and Kadence Brumitt 12 points.

Kennedy Finnerman led Sturgis with 12 points.

Brandywine will host Buchanan Thursday night.

Buchanan Basketball

Michigan Lutheran had no answers and no offense against the visiting No. 7-ranked Bucks Monday night.

Buchanan led 38-2 at halftime, which included a shutout of the Titans in the second quarter.

The Bucks outscored Michigan Lutheran 11-2 in the third quarter and 11-5 in the fourth quarter.

Faith Carson had a game-high 19 points, while Katie Ailes and Alyssa Carson both finished with 12 points.

Buchanan played without starter LaBria Austin, who is nursing an injury.

The Bucks travel to Niles to face Brandywine Thursday night. Buchanan leads the Bobcats by a game in the loss column in conference standings.