South Bend man injured in single-vehicle Milton Township crash Published 11:35 am Monday, January 30, 2023

MILTON TOWNSHIP — A South Bend man was injured after his vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a storage unit in Milton Township Sunday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that deputies of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on US-12 Highway at approximately 11:52 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. The crash occurred on US-12 Highway near Beebe Road in Milton Township. The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Tristan Brown, 27, of South Bend, was heading westbound on US-12 when he ran off the road and struck a ditch. The vehicle then continued through a chain link fence and collided with a storage unit, overturned on its driver’s side.

Brown was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the traffic crash. Assisting agencies on scene were Edwardsburg Fire department, Edwardsburg Police Department and SMCAS Ambulance. It is believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash. Investigation determined seat belts were worn. The crash remains under investigation.