Lucky Turkey Trot scheduled for March 11

DOWAGIAC — Weather forced the cancelation of the 55th annual Turkey Trot last November.

The event has been rescheduled and renamed for St. Patrick’s Day as the Lucky Turkey Trot, which will be hosted by Southwestern Michigan College March 11. Ron Gunn, of Cairn Stone Adventure Tours, is the race director.

The Turkey Trot is Pure Michigan’s oldest Turkey Trot with the same race director.

There will be a 10K, a 5K and a 1K fun run, starting at 10 a.m. The award presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. The race will begin and finish south of the SMC Student Activity Centers.

Registration fee is $25 before March 5 and $30 afterward.

Participants should part in the Dailey Road parking lot.

The race will use chip timing to rank all finishers. Everyone who registered for the race in November remains registered for this race. New registration deadline is March 5. Everyone who registers will receive a long-sleeved custom designed shirt at race check-in.

Runners and walkers may register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Dowagiac/LeprechaunTurkeyTrota.

Awards will be given away in 30 age groups. First-place winners will receive wood laser cut awards. Second- and third-place finishers will receive medals. Kids’ Fun Run finishers will be awarded ribbons.

Packet pick-up will be Friday, March 10, between 5 and 7 p.m. in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.