Leonzo Saldivar Published 3:49 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

Oct. 13. 1944-Jan. 28. 2023

Leonzo Saldivar, 78, of Buchanan, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home. He was born on Oct. 13, 1944, in Kalamazoo, the son of Feliberto and Juanita (Gonzalez) Saldivar. Lee and Ruth raised their family on the beaches of San Diego, later moving to Lakeside, CA, where the family enjoyed the cowboy way of life. During his retirement, Lee enjoyed daily walks with Teddy, shooting pool with his friends and family and watching Westerns on television, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ruth Saldivar; three children, Lisa (Tim) Downing, Cindy (Rodney) Gonzalez and Ruben (Jang) Saldivar; five grandchildren, Steffan, Ashley, Taylor, Rachel and Jannyca; two brothers, Ruben and Bobby; two sisters, Lupita and Rosella; eight nieces and nephews, Tina, Janie, Anita, Kathy, Brenden, Kara, Kayla and Kiara; and his longtime companion, Teddy.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Maria; and one nephew, Steve.

Honoring Leonzo’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation or services. Memorial contributions in Leonzo’s name may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Those wishing to share a memory of Leonzo online may do so at www.clarkch.com