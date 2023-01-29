Roundup: Rangers rout Bulldogs; Chieftains fall to St. Joseph Published 10:17 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A balanced scoring attack kept the Cassopolis boys basketball team atop the Southwest 10 Conference standings Friday night.

The Rangers placed three players in double figures, led by Davion Goins’ game-high 23 points, en route to a 66-45 win over visiting Centreville.

Cassopolis (9-2, 7-0 Southwest 10) exploded out of the gate with 23 points as it opened up an eight-point advantage on the Bulldogs, who drop to 7-3 overall and 5-1 in league contests.

The Rangers increased their advantage to 34-24 by halftime and never looked back. Cassopolis took a 45-36 lead into the final quarter where it outscored Centreville 21-9.

Besides Goins’ output, Cassopolis also got 15 points from Kenny May and 12 points from Logan Pflug.

Matt Swanwick had 18 points to pace the Bulldogs’ offense. Roman Robinson finished with 17 points.

The Rangers head to Niles Tuesday night to take on Brandywine in a battle of two of southwest Michigan’s top Division 3 squads. The Bobcats are 10-1 on the season.

Dowagiac at St. Joseph

Visiting Dowagiac kept it close for one quarter before the Bears pulled away over the final three quarters on their way to a 77-39 non-conference boys basketball victory Saturday afternoon.

The Chieftains (1-11) trailed St. Joseph 14-9 after the opening eights of play. The Bears (8-3) held Dowagiac to one point in the pivotal second quarter as the pumped in 18 points to open up a 32-15 halftime advantage.

St. Joseph led 52-23 after three quarters.

Gianni Villalobos led Dowagiac with 13 points. Jamal Williams added eight points.

Jakob Diamond scored 14 points to lead the Bears, who also got 12 points from Chase Sanders and 11 points from Kai Wyngarden.

The Chieftains head to Stevensville Tuesday night to take on Lakeshore in a non-conference contest.