Roundup: Buchanan win 11th consecutive game; Eddies hold off Plainwell

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan remained atop the Lakeland Conference girls basketball standings with a 63-14 victory over Benton Harbor Friday night.

The Bucks outscored the Tigers 38-7 in the first half to win their 11th consecutive games. Buchanan (12-1. 6-0 Lakeland) has not lost a game since its season-opener against undefeated and No. 7-ranked (Division 2) Vicksburg.

Things did not get better for Benton Harbor, who were playing without Central Michigan-bound Desrae Kyles, who has a broken finger, which has kept her out of Benton Harbor’s recent games.

The Tigers scored just two points in the third quarter and trailed the Bucks 51-9 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Faith Carson, the Ohio State University signee, scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 10 points from Katie Ailes and nine points from Hannah Herman. LaBria Austin and Alyssa Carson both finished with eight points.

Benton Harbor (11-5, 3-3 Lakeland) was led by Imya Jordan’s four points.

Buchanan is back in action Monday night as it travels to St. Joseph for a non-league game against Michigan Lutheran.

Plainwell at Edwardsburg

The Eddies build an early lead and then had to hold on for dear life in the fourth quarter to pull out a 48-44 Wolverine Conference girls basketball win Friday night.

The Trojans-Eddies boys basketball game was postponed due to weather.

Edwardsburg (10-4, 6-2 Wolverine) took a 10-5 lead over the Trojans (7-6, 4-5 Wolverine) after one quarter, which it extended to 23-17 at halftime.

Edwardsburg increased its lead to 38-31 after three quarters before the Trojans began their comeback in the fourth quarter. Plainwell was unable to overcome the earlier deficit and never got any closer than final score.

Kenzie Schaible played a key role in holding off the Trojans as she scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Maddie Pobuda and Chloe Baker both finished with eight points. Baker added four assists and Pobuda three assists.

Grace Pettit, Ellery Troff and Lauren Vos all scored 11 points to pace Plainwell.

Edwardsburg returns to action Friday night as it heads to Three Rivers for another Wolverine Conference contest.