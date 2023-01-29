Niles splits with Three Rivers in Wolverine Conference action Published 7:55 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

NILES — The Niles boys basketball team squared its reason record at 6-6 with a 61-51 Wolverine Conference win over visiting Three Rivers Friday night.

The win improved the Vikings to 5-3 in league games.

The Niles girls basketball team was not as fortunate as the Wildcats rolled to a 70-38 victory which kept the Vikings winless on the season.

Boys Basketball

Niles doubled up Three Rivers 14-7 after one quarter and led 32-19 at halftime before the Wildcats made a second-half comeback.

Three Rivers (3-8, 2-5 Wolverine) outscored the Vikings 18-14 in the third quarter to cut the Niles lead to 46-38 heading into the final eight minutes of play.

Niles answered the challenge, holding off the Wildcats multiple times in the final four minutes of the contest.

Mike Phillip scored 20 points to lead the Vikings, who also got 19 points from Jayson Johnson and nine points from Ethan Chambliss.

Drew Brown scored a game-high 30 points to lead Three Rivers.

Niles hosts former SMAC West Division foe St. Joseph in a non-conference game Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

A 27-point first quarter allowed Three Rivers to coast to a Wolverine Conference win over the Vikings Friday night.

Niles (0-14, 0-9 Wolverine) continues to struggle putting the ball in the basket and handling defensive pressure from its opponents.

The Vikings managed just 16 points in the opening half and trailed Three Rivers 36-16 at the intermission.

Niles was better offensively in the second half, scoring 30 points, however, the Vikings game up 34 points to Three Rivers.

Alexandria Gerrits led Niles with eight points. Jessica Thornton finished with seven points, while Kenie Lakes, Amirah Lee and Tanaya Brown all had five points.

Allie McGlothlen led the Wildcats (7-5, 4-4 Wolverine) with 12 points. Dani Glass added 11 points.

Niles will travel to St. Joseph for a non-conference contest Tuesday night.