Edwardsburg teen killed after vehicle strikes trees in Milton Township

Published 9:51 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

By Staff Report

EDWARDSBURG — An Edwardsburg teen is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and struck several large trees in Milton Township Sunday morning according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Gage Strawderman, 19, was heading eastbound on US-12 at approximately 1:15 a.m. when his vehicle left the roadway near Fir Road. He pronounced deceased at the scene.

Assisting agencies on scene were Edwardsburg Fire department, Edwardsburg Police Department, SMCAS Ambulance and Michigan State Police.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Investigation determined seat belts were not worn.

 

