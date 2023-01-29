Bobcats sweep Shamrocks to remain in title hunt Published 7:39 am Sunday, January 29, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Visiting Brandywine remained one game behind Lakeland Conference leading Buchanan in the loss column following their 59-23 girls basketball win over Berrien Springs Friday night.

The win was the seventh straight for the Bobcats, who will host conference leader Buchanan Thursday night. The Bucks are currently 6-0 in league games, while Brandywine is 4-1.

The Bobcats made sure there was no overlooking the Shamrocks as they poured in 22 first-quarter points, while holding Berrien Springs to four points. Twenty more points in the second quarter allowed Brandywine to open up a 42-8 halftime advantage.

Berrien Springs (5-9, 0-6 Lakeland) outscored the Bobcats (10-1) 9-8 in the third quarter, but still trailed Brandywine 50-17 heading into the final period.

Ellie Knapp scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 16 points from Adeline Gill and 10 points from Adelyn Drotoz.

Aubre Smith led the Shamrocks with 14 points.

Brandywine returns to the court Monday night as it hosts Sturgis in a non-conference contest.

Boys Basketball

Brandywine, like its female counterparts, remained a game out of first place in the Lakeland Conference following its 48-44 win over Berrien Springs Friday night.

The Bobcats, 10-1 overall and 4-0 in league contests, has now won four straight games.

The Shamrocks (5-6, 2-3 Lakeland) had an upset of their minds as they raced out to a 14-7 lead after one quarter, which they stretched to 29-17 by halftime.

The Bobcats came roaring back in the second half, outscoring Berrien Springs 19-6 in the pivotal third quarter to take a 36-35 lead ending the final quarter.

Jaremiah Palmer led Brandywine with a game-high 13 points, while Nylen Goins added 10 points. Jamier Palmer and Byran Linley both finished with seven points.

Josiah Pittman and Kole Blasko both scored 10 points to pace the Shamrocks.

The Bobcats are back in action Tuesday night as they host Cassopolis in a meeting between two of the area’s top Division 3 basketball teams. The Rangers come into the contest with a 9-2 record.