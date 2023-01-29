Beverly Sarratore Published 2:08 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023

Jan, 22, 1939-Jan. 27, 2023

Beverly J. Sarratore, 85, of Niles, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Corewell-Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in Niles, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late Donald W. and Ruby (Graham) Wright.

Beverly married Andrew F. Sarratore at a ceremony in Niles on Feb. 16, 1963, just a few weeks shy of celebrating their sixtieth year anniversary.

A homemaker most of her life, Beverly also was employed for a time at Simplicity Pattern Company in Niles as well as Cunningham Drugstore and Sonny’s in Buchanan. Beverly was an excellent baker, enjoyed collecting bells (especially with cardinals, mice, and hummingbirds), playing Skip Bo, crocheting, needle punch, painting and crafting. She will be remembered for the great love she had for her family and drinking a cup of coffee at the stove.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Connie Brown; a sister, Wilma Sue Wright; sister-in-law, Stacey Sarratore; and a brother-in-law Tom Johnson.

Beverly is survived by her beloved husband, Andrew Sarratore of Niles; a son, Ronald Sarratore (Annette Dreibelbis) of Niles; six grandchildren, Jennifer Sarratore, Derek (Amanda) Sarratore of Benton Harbor, Tyler Gardiner (Chelsea Saucier) of Niles, Nathan Vergon of Dowagiac, Grace Sarratore of Kalamazoo and Isabella Sarratore of East Lansing; great-grandchildren, Emmitt, Brayden and Archer; her siblings, Donald (Dorie) Wright of Seattle, Washington, Rosalie Boller of Texas and Larry (Kathy) Wright of Lakeland, Florida; Daughter-in-law, Rhonda Fellows of Benton Harbor; brother-in-law, Frank Sarratore of Niles, sister-in-law, Ann Johnson of Illinois; best friends, Tracy (Clark) Baugher, Lois Ramsay and Carol Benjamin all of Niles.

In keeping with Beverly’s wishes, cremation has taken place and her family will be remembering her privately.

Memorial contributions may be made in Beverly’s memory to Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired at 456 Cherry Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503.

Memories of Beverly may be left for her family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff at Corewell-Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in Niles for their care and compassion.