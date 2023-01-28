Three Rivers man injured in two-vehicle Calvin Township crash Published 4:51 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

1 of 2

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — A Three Rivers man was injured in a two-vehicle Cass County crash Saturday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that deputies responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash on Calvin Center Road. The crash occurred south of Calvin Hill Road at approximately 12:19 a.m. in Calvin Township.

The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Nicole Gant, 28, of Elkhart, was heading northbound on Calvin Center Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and struck an embankment. The vehicle was disabled in the roadway. A second vehicle traveling northbound on Calvin Center Rd., driven by Angelo Washington (38, of Cassopolis, was attempting to avoid the first traffic crash. Washington lost control of his vehicle and struck Zachary Howton, 28, of Three Rivers.

Howton was standing in the roadway near the first traffic crash. Howton was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by PrideCare Ambulance, for injuries sustained from the crash.

Assisting agencies on scene were Penn Township Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance. Seat belts were worn, and drugs/alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.