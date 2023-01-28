Local law enforcement officials release statement on death of Tyre Nichols Published 2:20 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

BERRIEN COUNTY — Berrien County law enforcement officials have released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols by former members of the Memphis Police Department.

Nichols, a 29, was pulled over in Memphis, Tennessee on Jan. 7 for what police said was reckless driving. After attempting to run on foot, new police footage shows that Nichols was aggressively beaten by police and passed away in the hospital three days later. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith each face multiple charges.

In the joint statement, officials said they were “horrified” by what police footage revealed about Nichols’ death.

The full statement can be read below:

“As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers. This incident is in complete opposition to everything we stand for in law enforcement.

We support the quick and appropriate actions by the Chief of Police of the Memphis Police Department in firing those responsible and charging them with murder. They have disgraced the law enforcement profession and betrayed their oath of office. The use of excessive force is always unacceptable.

We all have sworn to protect and serve the residents of our communities with professionalism and compassion and we will continue to do so. We are committed to and train to protect human life and to treat everyone with dignity and respect. We will continue to ensure the equal treatment of ALL individuals. Each of us believe in having open communication and true partnerships with our community. We are focused on keeping Berrien County safe and we are committed to working together, with our community, to treat all residents with respect, fairness, and dignity.

Respectfully,

Sheriff L. Paul Bailey, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Undersheriff Chuck Heit, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Inspector Ryan Schoonveld, Michigan State Police 5th District Headquarters Lieutenant Jeremy Carlisle, Michigan State Police Niles Post

Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli, Berrien County Prosecutors Office

Director Daniel McGinnis, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety

Chief Greg Abrams, Benton Charter Township Police Department

Director Steve Neubecker, St Joseph City Department of Public Safety

Director James Millin, Niles City Police Department

Chief Paul Toliver, Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department

Chief Gary Soper, Lincoln Township Police Department

Chief Randy Leng, St Joseph Charter Township Police Department

Chief Daniel Unruh, Bridgman City Police Department

Chief Wes Smigielski, Coloma Township Police Department

Chief William Lux, Pokagon Tribal Police Department

Chief Tim Sutherland, Watervliet City Police Department

Chief Rich Killips, New Buffalo City Police Department

Director Timothy Ganus, Buchanan City Police Department

Chief Shawn Martin, Baroda-Lake Township Police Department

Chief Todd Taylor, Chikaming Township Police Department

Chief Ryan Layman, Grand Beach-Michiana Village Police Department Chief Carl Krause, Three Oaks Township Police Department

Chief Charles Sherene, Eau Claire Village Police Department

Chief Robert Krauss, Galien Village Police Department”