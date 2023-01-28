Conference leader KVCC sweeps Roadrunners Published 10:57 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

OSHTEMO — Visiting Southwestern Michigan College returned to Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference play against Kalamazoo Valley Community College Wednesday night.

The Cougars women’s and women’s basketball teams are both leading the Western Conference standings. That did not change Wednesday night as Kalamazoo Valley swept the Roadrunners.

The SMC women’s basketball team dropped a 75-46 decision to the Cougars, who then knocked off the Roadrunner men’s basketball team 94-55.

Women’s basketball

When building a new program, each game can be a learning experience, whether it is in a victory or in a loss.

The Roadrunners (11-6, 1-2 Western Conference) got a look at what it takes to be a first-place team in the MCCAA as the Cougars (10-6, 4-0 Western Conference) turned a first-quarter deficit into a victory.

Southwestern Michigan took the early lead against Kalamazoo Valley as it outscored the Cougars 17-15 in the opening 10 minutes. From that point moving forward, it was all Kalamazoo Valley.

The Cougars held the Roadrunners to eight points in the second quarter, while scoring 17 to take a 32-25 lead into the locker room at halftime. Kalamazoo Valley outscored Southwestern Michigan 22-15 in the third quarter to open up a 54-40 advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Southwestern Michigan struggled shooting the ball as it was just 19-of-59 (32 percent) from the field. The Cougars, meanwhile, hit 31-of-60 attempts (52 percent) from the field.

Tori Eldridge (Goshen, Indiana) continued to prove offensive spark for the Roadrunners as she scored 11 points while grabbing five rebounds and picking up a pair of steals. Naenae Kirkland (Grand Rapids) scored 11 points off the bench. She also had four rebounds.

Edwardsburg freshman Macey Laubach finished with nine points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Abigail Long led the Cougars with a game-high 23 points. Carly Boughton finished with 14 points.

Men’s Basketball

Kalamazoo Valley was red-hot from beyond the 3-point line Wednesday night in its win over Southwestern Michigan.

The Cougars (16-3, 4-0 Western Conference) hit 11-of-27 attempts (41 percent). The hot shooting helped Kalamazoo Valley outscore Southwestern Michigan 47-27 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Cougars poured in 47 points in the second half as well, while holding the Roadrunners, who struggled shooting the ball from the field, to 28 points. Southwestern Michigan was just 18-of-57 (32 percent) from the field.

Kalamazoo Valley also dominated the Roadrunners on the board as it outrebounded SMC 56-42.

Niles freshman Mikel Forrest led Southwestern Michigan with 19 points, while Mark Williams (Chicago) finished with 11 points. Forrest also had four assists and three rebounds, while Williams grabbed 10 rebounds.

Niles freshman Mari Nichols finished with eight points, seven rebounds and a pair of assists.

Both teams returned to action Saturday afternoon when they hosted Lansing Community College at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.