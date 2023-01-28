Amelia Jones crowned Miss Dowagiac 2023 Published 10:45 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

DOWAGIAC — After a night of sparkle, song and dance, a new Miss Dowagiac shined through to gain the coveted title and scholarship for the first time since 2020.

Nine young women showcased their red carpet style and unique talents to become the face of the community in 2022. When the dust settled, Amelia Jones was crowned 2023 Miss Dowagiac Saturday evening at Dowagiac Middle School.

“I’d like to thank the judges for coming out here today,” Jones said. “I’d like to thank my family for their constant support and I’d like to thank all of these beautiful ladies behind me who are nothing but kind and amazing and made this the best experience I could ask for.”

Jones inherits the crown from Miss Dowagiac 2020 Lynsie Stolpe. The pageant was not hosted in 2021 or 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones, 18, is the daughter of Brett and Virginia Martynowicz. A senior at Dowagiac, Jones plans to attend a four-year university after graduation and major in psychology and minor in communications. Her interests include singing/songwriting, playing instruments, acting, and drawing, assisting in Rocket Cheer coaching and participating in student senate and Chieftain Heart. She enjoys helping backstage with makeup for theatrical productions.

Jones was a 2021 Career and Technical Education Outstanding Student Award Winner, 2ualified for the Division 2 State Track championship for High Jum and is a senior captain of the varsity cheer squad. An honor roll student, Jones received a Wave Award nomination for outstanding lead actress playing Jordan in Ranked the Musical. She has also been a woodwind section leader in band her junior and senior year.

Contestants performed a dance routine before taking part in a formal presentation, a question and two walkthroughs. The final five contestants were asked what they would change if they could go back in time. Jones responded by saying she would give her younger self some advice.

“There’s one piece of advice that I would give myself over anything else, and it’s that you yourself will always be your worst critic,” she said. “No matter what happens, there will always be people in your corner, no matter the situation. Once you learn that they love you, it’s easier to love yourself.”

Joining Jones in her court of honor is Anna Ironside, who was crowned first runner-up; Audrey Marrs, who was crowned second runner-up; Molly File, who was crowned Miss Congeniality.