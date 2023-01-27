WATCH: Lyons Industries donates $10,000 to Youth Solutions’ Fund the Future campaign Published 2:09 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A campaign to help create opportunities for skills improvement for local students received a significant boost after a donation from a local business.

Lance Lyons, President of Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62, Dowagiac, presented a $10,000 check to Mollie Waller, Executive Director of Youth Solutions, for the Fund the Future campaign, an annual giving campaign that supports Youth Solutions’ programs.

Youth Solutions is a non-profit organization focused on equipping young people with the skills to overcome barriers and succeed in education, employment and in life. The organization serves more than 4,400 Michigan youth annually.

“We are grateful for people like Lance that genuinely believe in the work we are doing to prepare Michigan’s youth for a future beyond imagination,” Waller said. “Donations like this will support our ability to impact even more youth which will help them, and Michigan, have a more prosperous future.”

Lyons’ father and grandfather built the business up from the ground in 1968. The product line started with a specialized plumbing vent for mobile homes and has expanded today to an 135,000 square-foot operation that produces more than 1,100 showers and bathtubs every day.

“It’s our honor to support this program,” said Lyons. “We’ve always had a passion for developing our region’s youth because they are the future workforce of our communities. By supporting Youth Solutions, we’re directly supporting youth on their journey to obtaining the education and employment that they need to be successful.”

For more information about Youth Solutions, Inc. or to become a partner, visit us at ouryouthsolutions.org.