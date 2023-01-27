Roundup: Bobcats 5-0 in Lakeland; Eddies sweep Niles, Dowagiac Published 1:14 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

EAU CLAIRE — The Brandywine wrestling team swept host Eau Claire and Benton Harbor Wednesday night to complete its Lakeland Conference dual meet season at 5-0.

The Bobcats blanked the Tiger 81-0 before wrapping up the regular portion of the conference schedule with a 69-12 win over the Beavers. Brandywine will attempt to capture the championship when it competes in the Lakeland Tournament at Berrien Springs Feb. 4.

In other action Wednesday, Dowagiac kept its conference title hopes alive with a 67-12 win over Berrien Springs at Edwardsburg. The Chieftains will head to the conference tournament with a 4-1 dual meet record.

Host Edwardsburg defeated Dowagiac 51-30 to earn a sweep on the night. The Eddies defeated rival Niles 63-18 in their Wolverine Conference match to kick off the evening. Edwardsburg is currently in third-place in the league with a 5-2 record. Niles is one spot behind the Eddies with a 3-4 record.

Plainwell currently leads the conference standings with a perfect 6-0 record. Three Rivers is second at 6-1. The Wolverine Conference Tournament will be hosted by Edwardsburg on Feb. 4.

Brandywine at Eau Claire

The Bobcats’ Gavin Schoff went 2-0 Wednesday night, which included his 100th career victory.

Also picking up two wins were Josmar Perez (106), Matt Veach (113), Brady Schoff (120), Kaiden Rieth (126), Drake Heathh (132), Halle Borders (138), Maddison Ward (144), Doug Hawley (157), Carter Sobecki (190), Phillip McLaurin (215) and Cael Vansandt (285).

Edwardsburg Quad

Picking up two wins for the Eddies were Caden Manfred (113), Andrew Castelucci (138), Zachary Zache (157), Nathan Andrina (165), Austin Mark (190), Andrew Harris (215).

Winning two matches for the Vikings were Ezra Vance (150) and Isaiah Moore (175). Also winning their lone matches of the night were Chase Brawley (285) and Samarian Love (285).

Winning two matches for Dowagiac were Dustin Sirk (132), Cameron White (138/144), Roman Paredes (150) and Andrew Hartman (165). Winning their lone matches of the night were AJ Munson (106) and Markus Ottinger (113) and David Nichols (215).