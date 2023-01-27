Niles remains tied for first after blanking Edwardsburg Published 6:15 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

NILES — The Niles boys bowling team remained tied with Three Rivers atop the Wolverine Conference standings following its 30-0 victory over Edwardsburg at Joey Armadillo’s Wednesday afternoon.

The Edwardsburg girls bowling team defeated the Vikings 25-5.

The Niles boys team swept the Baker Matches, winning 160-115 and 137-112. In regular matches, the Vikings defeated Edwardsburg 1,727 pins to 1,212 pins.

Nate Ryman rolled a 411 series, which including a 223 game. Trenton Phillips rolled a 392 series, which also included a 223 game. Preston Sharpe rolled a 346, which included a 202 game. Conner Weston rolled a 329.

The Eddies were led by Brayden Hardy, who rolled a 282 series. Hunter Holmes rolled a 248, Blake Ellis a 240, Noah Brigham a 237 and Elek Wideman a 205.

Edwardsburg swept the girls’ Baker Matches, winning 116-95 and 135-120. In the regular matches, the Eddies defeated Niles 1,224 pins to 1,191 pins.

Catarina McGuire led Edwardsburg with a 293 series. Nikki Mauer rolled a 272, Eucris Ugay a 236 and Gracelin Haas a 231.

The Vikings were led by Angel Walsh’s 314 series. Chevelle Jaynes rolled a 300, Josslyn Maples a 242 and Octavia Neal a 187.

Niles also won the JV match over Edwardsburg 27-3.

The Vikings swept the Baker Matches 152-124 and 124-97. In the regular matches, Niles defeated Edwardsburg 1,298 pins to 1,142 pins.

Bradley Archer had a 277 series for Niles. Jacob Swihart had a 228 series for the Eddies.