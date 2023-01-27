Marilyn J. Hunt Published 6:50 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

March 29, 1939-Jan. 25, 2023

Marilyn Jeanne Hunt, 83, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began March 29, 1939, in South Bend, Indiana one of four children born to John and Madilyn Harper. She married Robert E. Hunt July 25, 1959, in South Bend, Indiana. After forty-seven years of marriage, he preceded her in death Dec. 24, 2006.

Marilyn will forever have a place in the hearts of many people, especially her family and loved ones. She was loved and respected by many as she returned that love and respect as well. Her grandchildren were her everything and she loved them unconditionally. She enjoyed old movies and playing cards. She and her husband were on bowling leagues. She was very crafty and could knit, sew, leather craft, crochet, and make plastic canvas crafts.

Marilyn will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Victoria Bishop of Cassopolis; two sons, Scott (Gayl Price) Hunt of Union; Steven (Ila) Hunt of Cassopolis; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Andrew) Hunt-Ellsworth of Cassopolis, Jennifer Crofoot of Granger, Indiana, Chad (RaeAnn) Crofoot of Cassopolis, Thereasa (Cage) McGann of Galesburg, Brandon (Tiffiney) Hunt of South Bend, Indiana; eleven great grandchildren, Trevor, Ashlyn, Reagan, Riley M., Rowen, Braxton, Kole, Mack, Lane, Riley C., Drew; great great granddaughter, Hero; siblings, John Harper of Oregon, Karen (Harper) Hunt, William Harper, both of California; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband.

The family will observe a private remembrance at this time.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Marilyn be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com