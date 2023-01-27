International Day of Education: Investing in the Future of Students Published 12:09 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Dr. Dan Applegate, NCS Superintendent

Ten years from now, our students will be in a completely different place in life. Our kindergarteners who began their educational careers this year will be walking the high school hallways and our current high school students will be spread across the state and country as they start families and pursue their dreams. No matter where they land, the education they receive at Niles Community Schools lays the groundwork for lifelong growth and development.

Throughout the school district, we have leaders working together to ensure our children and families have the necessary tools and resources to support their academic journeys. Leaders making a tremendous impact on our success include our Board of Education. As you likely know, January is School Board Appreciation Month, and with over 540 school districts in Michigan, there are more than 4,000 school board members throughout the state who dedicate countless hours to ensure their school community is set up for success. We appreciate all who are currently serving or have served for their tremendous support and leadership. Together, we can provide a safe, healthy and prosperous environment for current students and for generations to come.

This month, we also recognized International Day of Education – an annual global celebration that reinforces the critical role education plays in the lives of students across the world. Education is one of the most powerful investments for the future, as it plays a vital role in an individual’s impact on their own communities. With that in mind, Niles Community Schools, much like its neighboring districts across Southwest Michigan, continues to advocate for and invest in the future of its students.

Early education helps to lay the foundation for your child’s success, and as we journey through the remainder of the school year, we encourage new families to begin thinking about enrolling their children in a pre-K program or kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year. These exciting programs for our youngest students will set the foundation for the rest of their educational experience and help them become lifelong learners. From kindergarten to high school and beyond, investing in the education of the young people in our care is important at each and every level. We cannot wait to welcome your child to the classroom next year.

Here at Niles Community Schools, we believe investing in the future of students is essential not only to their success but also to the success of our neighborhoods. From their first moments in our classroom to walking across the graduation stage, it is our duty as educators to promote and encourage a high-quality education for all.

As always, thank you for your ongoing support, and Go Vikings!