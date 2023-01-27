Dowagiac man gets jail time, probation for assaulting girlfriend Published 7:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Dowagiac man who assaulted his girlfriend also received jail and probation.

Deondray Henry, 21, of North Front Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and was sentenced to three years probation, 60 days in jail with credit for four days served and $2,769.84 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred Feb. 12, 2022 at a residence in Dowagiac. He prevented his girlfriend from leaving the home and also assaulted her.

“When you throw somebody down, you may not intend to hurt them and cause injury,” Judge Herman said. “If you throw someone down and that person dies, you would be going to prison. It doesn’t matter what your intent was, if someone gets hurt or dies, you suffer the consequences. You are responsible for what happened.”

“At 21 years old, you probably think you’re all grown up but you certainly don’t have any idea about how to treat a woman,” the judge added. “Do you think that keeping her from her friends and family, grabbing her, taking her car keys and assaulting her will make her want to stay with you?”