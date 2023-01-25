Icy road may have played factor in Jefferson Township crash Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Icy road conditions played a role in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at approximately 9:08 a.m. to a crash on Dailey Road north of Dunning Street.

The investigation showed that a vehicle driven by Jennifer Owen, 42, of Dowagiac, lost control on an icy roadway. Her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Owen was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital via PrideCare Ambulance for injuries from the crash.

Assisting on scene were the Cassopolis Area Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance.

Owen was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.