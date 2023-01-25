Hazel M. Cooper Published 12:34 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

June 30, 1952-Jan. 20, 2023

Hazel “Gert” Myrtie Cooper, 70, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 30, 1952, in Dowagiac, Michigan, the daughter of Ted and Fareda Owen.

Gert will forever be known as someone who fiercely protected those she loved. She never minced words and shared her thoughts openly. She was a strong woman of faith who regularly sought comfort from the Bible. She had the best green thumb; always able to make anything green, grow, and thrive.

Gert will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her son, Jess E. Cooper; three grandchildren, Owen Cooper, Breece Cooper, Devon “Arkie” Stracener; three sisters, Cheri Martine, Candy Mack, Tami (Mike Best) Owen; and one brother Lynn “Bill” Owen; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Owen; close friend, Teresa Gilliam; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Laila “Lu” Taylor; one brother, Robert “Biggie” Owen; and one sister-in-law, Wendy Owen.

Family and friends will gather Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis for a time of sharing memories and telling stories.

In keeping with Gert’s wishes, family and friends will gather to celebrate her life Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, beginning at 4 p.m. in the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 101 East Railroad Street, Dowagiac, for a time of food, drink, and fellowship.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel in Cassopolis. Please share a memory or leave a message online: wagnercares.com