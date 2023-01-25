Baroda man, Niles woman killed in single-vehicle Berrien Township crash

Published 10:32 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Staff Report

BERRIEN TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Niles Post are investigating a single-vehicle, double fatal crash that occurred Tuesday night in Berrien Township.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on M-139 Highway near Scherr Road in Berrien Township.

Preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling south on M-139 Highway near Scherr Road when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway, and crashed head on into a tree. Both occupants of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Baroda man and 80-year-old Niles woman were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

Both occupants were wearing safety belts. It is unknown if alcohol/drugs are a factor in this crash. Names of the deceased are being withheld pending family notification.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Berrien Springs – Oronoko Township Police Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Pipestone – Berrien – Eau Claire Fire Department, and SMACS Ambulance.

This crash investigation is ongoing.

