Shane Barlow Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Nov. 19, 1971-Jan. 18, 2023

Born in South Bend Indiana, Shane is survived by his mom, Donna Lasswell (Tony) of South Bend, his dad, Donald Barlow, (Gail) of Niles, his sister, Betsy Vaughan (Jeremy) and 3 nephews, Luke, Eli, Oliver of Nashville Tennessee, brothers, Nic Barlow of Lewiston, MI, Alex Barlow of Niles, as well as many loving aunts, uncles & cousins.

Shane has been a successful business owner of Signworks and an ongoing generous contributing community member of Edwardsburg, Michigan for 23 years. He was highly respected in the sign business and had recently taken up residence in Nashville, Tennessee where he was working to expand his business. A faithful member of Cornerstone Church in Nashville, Shane spent much of his time there worshiping our Lord and volunteering. Shane’s other pride and joy were his three nephews whom he absolutely adored. Shane loved exploring Nashville and enjoyed spending time at Nashville’s nature centers and trails.

A celebration of life took place on Jan. 26, at the Community Church in Edwardsburg.