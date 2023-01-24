Roundup: Bucks hand Bronson first loss; Eddies rebound with win over Bears Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

BRONSON — Two of the area’s top girls basketball teams picked up non-conference victories Monday night.

In a battle of Associated Press Division 3 ranked teams, Buchanan traveled to Bronson and handed the Vikings their first loss of the 2022-23 season. Bronson, an honorable mention selection in the latest poll, fell to the Bucks, 42-29.

After a close opening 16 minutes, which saw Buchanan head to the locker room with an 18-11 halftime advantage, the Bucks completely controlled the second half as they outscored the Vikings 24-18 to pull away to the easy victory.

Buchanan (10-1) turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 33-21 advantage heading to the fourth quarter, which sealed the victory.

Faith Carson led Buchanan with 15 points, while Hannah Tompkins added 14 points. Alyssa Carson finished with six points.

Aubree Calloway was the lone Bronson (11-1) player to reach double digits as she scored 10 points.

The Bucks return to the court Friday as they host Benton Harbor in a Lakeland Conference contest.

Edwardsburg at St. Joseph

Visiting Edwardsburg rebounded from its Wolverine Conference loss to undefeated Vicksburg by taking out their frustrations on St. Joseph.

The Eddies turned an 8-3 first-quarter lead into a 22-10 halftime advantage. Edwardsburg led 39-23 heading into the final quarter.

St. Joseph rallied in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Eddies 10-3, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Averie Markel scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Eddies, who also got six points from Caitlin Tighe and five points from Chloe Baker.

Eleah Hedstrom led the Bears (4-7) with nine points.

Edwardsburg (9-4) hosts Plainwell in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.