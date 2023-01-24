Niles rebounds to top Three Rivers 26-6 Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

KALAMAZOO — The Niles boys bowling team rebounded from its first Wolverine Conference loss to roll past host Three Rivers 26-6 at Continental Lanes Saturday.

The Vikings swept the Baker Matches, winning 177-152 and 161-131. In regular matches, Niles defeated the Wildcat 1,675 pins to 1,576 pins.

Trenton Phillips led the Vikings with a 393 series, which included a game of 215. Nate Ryman rolled a 358 series, including a 208 game, while Preston Sharpe rolled a 357 series.

Niles was not as fortunate in its girl’s match against Three Rivers as the Wildcats won 27-3.

Three Rivers swept the Baker Matches 125-98 and 145-82. In the regular matches, the Wildcats won 1,251 pins to 1,186 pins.

Jossyln Maples had a career-day for the Vikings as he rolled a 355 series. Not only did Maples establish a new career-high for a series, but for a single game with her 182.

Chevelle Jaynes rolled a 285, Angel Walsh rolled a 265, Octavia Neal rolled a 159 and Shania Whitelow rolled a 122.

The Vikings return to the lanes Wednesday as they host Edwardsburg in a Wolverine Conference match at Joey Armadillo’s.