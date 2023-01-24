Geraldine Toner Published 11:09 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

April 13, 1928-Jan. 22, 2023

Geraldine Rose Toner, 94, of Niles, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Geraldine was born in South Bend, Indiana to the late Ernest and Hazel (Higbee) Deardorff.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. After graduation she married Jerry Toner, and in 1951, they moved the family to Niles. Once her youngest was in school, she went to work for Simplicity Pattern Company.

Geraldine was the quintessential gramma; she was always present. The highlight of her days was knowing she had a school event, sporting event, or just anything that her grandchildren, or great-grandchildren were involved in to attend. She adopted many of her grandchildren’s friends as her own.

She is survived by her son, Edward (Donna) Toner of Ackworth, Georgia; a daughter Linda (Jerry) Rudlaff of Niles, four grandsons; Jeff (Amy) Rudlaff of Niles, Brian (Vanessa) Rudlaff of Niles, Joe Toner of Texas and Chris Toner of Georgia, four great-grandchildren; Tate, Meygan, Drew and Hayley Rudlaff all of Niles; one great-great-grandchild, Logan Fobes; and a sister, Dorthey VanDusen of Indiana.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and her siblings, Madelyn Larkin, Lloyd, Carl, and Edward Deardorff.

In keeping with Geraldine’s wishes cremation has taken place and a brief graveside service will take place at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Her homemade Christmas cookies, candies, and keflies will be missed.

Memorial contributions can be made Caring Circle Hospice.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

