Vandalia women strikes tree, is extricated from vehicle in Jefferson Township Published 12:58 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Vandalia woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after leaving the roadway and striking a tree in Jefferson Township Saturday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident at approximately 7:06 p.m. on Hess Road north of Lake Street.

Initial investigation showed the driver Jeri Rickeys, of Vandalia, was traveling northbound on Hess Road before crashing head on with a tree. Rickeys was initially trapped inside of her vehicle until she was removed by emergency medical personnel.

Passenger Thomas Wagers was transported to the hospital for injuries. Wagers was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Rickeys was transported by PrideCare Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for life threatening injuries.

Seat belts were not worn, and speed appears to be a factor in this crash. Alcohol and drugs are considered a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the scene was Edwardsburg Fire Department, and Pridecare Ambulance and Edwardsburg EMS.