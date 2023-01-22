Roundup: Bobcats’ Ward wins another title; Eddies fifth at jamboree Published 12:51 pm Sunday, January 22, 2023

HOLLAND — The Brandywine girls wrestling team finished eighth at the West Ottawa Tournament Friday night.

Grand Haven won the team championship with 316.5 points, while Hamilton was second with 174 points and Lansing Waverly third with 163 points.

The Bobcats finished with 117 points.

Maddison Ward rebounded from a third-place finish at her previous tournament to capture the 145/155-pound championship at West Ottawa with a perfect 3-0 record. She pinning all three of her opponents.

Ward pinned Abby Vanderzwang, of West Ottawa, in 36 seconds in the opening round before pinning Marcellus’ Carlee Osborn in 2:35 in the semifinals. Ward pinned Montague’s Ava Pelton in 1:59 to win the title.

Anabel Ocampo (100) and Halle Borders 130-135) finished third, while Ericka Berggenham (130) and Mackenzie Witt (190-235) both finished fourth.

Competitive Cheer

Edwardsburg finished fifth at the Wolverine Conference Jamboree hosted by Three Rivers.

Paw Paw won the jamboree with 749.22 points. Plainwell was second (714.2) and Sturgis third (711.6).

The Eddies finished with a score of 622.52. Edwardsburg entered the second jamboree in fourth place in the overall standings.

Paw Paw, Plainwell and Sturgis held down the top three spots.