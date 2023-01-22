Niles boys top Plainwell, girls remain winless Published 10:59 am Sunday, January 22, 2023

NILES — A quick start helped host Niles knock off the No. 2 team in the Wolverine Conference Friday night.

The Vikings boy’s basketball team jumped out to a 19-7 first-quarter lead en route to a 48-35 victory over Plainwell. In the opening game of the doubleheader, the visiting Trojans handed Niles its 12th straight loss as they defeated the Vikings 69-24.

Boys Basketball

Once the Vikings opened up their double-digit lead, Niles never really allowed Plainwell to get back into the contest.

The Vikings (5-5, 4-3 Wolverine) led 28-13 at halftime and 34-18 heading into the fourth quarter. Plainwell (6-4, 5-2 Wolverine) outscored Niles 17-14 in the final eight minutes, but could not overcome its early deficit.

Jayson Johnson and Mike Phillips both finished with a game-high 15 points, while Anthony Brady Jr. added 12 points.

The Trojans were led by Nick Marlow’s 12 points. He was the lone Plainwell player to reach double figures.

The Vikings host Benton Harbor in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

Plainwell exploded for 25 points in the opening quarter against Niles and never looked back.

The Vikings (0-12, 0-8 Wolverine) continues to struggle to score points. Niles scored eight points in the second quarter, six points in the third and four points in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans (7-5, 4-4 Wolverine) led 36-14 at halftime and 52-20 heading into final quarter.

Kenzie Lakes led Niles with nine points. Elly Matlock had four points.

Lauren Vos scored 15 points to lead Plainwell. Grace Pettit added nine points.

The Vikings hit the road Tuesday night as they head to Benton Harbor to face its former SMAC West Division foe.