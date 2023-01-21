Big third quarter propels Bucks to first Lakeland victory Published 12:14 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan picked up its first Lakeland Conference boys basketball victory as it defeated Dowagiac 58-44 Friday night.

The Chieftains kept the game close throughout the first half, but could not keep pace with Buchanan in the final 16 minutes.

The Bucks (7-3, 1-3 Lakeland) led 14-11 after one quarter and 25-19 by the intermission. In both quarters, Buchanan got off to a quick start, but Dowagiac rallied to keep the game close.

A 23-point third quarter broke the game open for the Bucks, who held the Chieftains to eight points to take a 48-32 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Chieftains (1-9, 0-4 Lakeland) outscored Buchanan 12-10 in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Logan Wiggins scored a game-high 20 points to lead Buchanan, which also got 14 points from Thomas VanOverberghe.

Joshua Winchester-Jones led the Chieftains with 19 points, while Christian Wheaton added 11 points.

The Bucks are off until Wednesday night when they host Watervliet in a non-conference contest. Dowagiac travels to Vicksburg to take on its former Wolverine Conference foe.