Diana Lewis Published 9:48 am Friday, January 20, 2023

Sept. 26, 1946-Jan. 16, 2023

On Monday, Jan. 16, Diana L. Lewis, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away at home in Niles, Michigan. She was 76 years young.

Diana was born to Joseph and Bonnie (Yvonne Greene) Lewis, whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Donna (Lewis) Poole, and Debra Lewis. She is survived by a brother, David (Carolyn) Lewis, a sister, Darla (Lewis) Cavanaugh, her nieces Christina (Jason) Shorts, Shannon (Jonathan) Almanzar, and nephews Ryan Cavanaugh Jr, and Christopher (Shannan) Cavanaugh, as well as several great nieces and nephews, a God son Paul Korp, and many friends whom she loved dearly.

Diana retired from the South Bend Medical Foundation, and enjoyed spending her time at the lake camping, boating, and fishing, as well as going to the women’s Notre Dame basketball games.

There will be no funeral service. She will be laid to rest in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum Complex at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola, Indiana. Diana will live on in the hearts she left behind.