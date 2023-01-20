Bucks defeat Chieftains to remain atop Lakeland Conference Published 9:39 am Friday, January 20, 2023

BUCHANAN — Visiting Dowagiac scored the first basket in its Lakeland Conference game with league-leading Buchanan, but that would not stop for Bucks from picking up a victory Thursday night.

Dowagiac hit a 3-pointer to open the contest, which saw both teams struggle offensively in the opening eight minutes of play. The Bucks, ranked No. 7 in the latest Division 3 Associated Press poll, would rally to take a 7-3 lead into the second quarter.

It was all Buchanan from that point forward. The Bucks outscored the Chieftains 16-5 in the second quarter to open up a 23-8 halftime advantage.

In the second half, Buchanan poured in 33 points compared to 17 points for Dowagiac.

The win kept the Bucks atop the Lakeland Conference standings with a perfect 5-0 record. Buchanan is now 9-1 on the season with its only loss coming in the season-opener to undefeated and No. 8-ranked (Division 2) Vicksburg.

The loss snapped the Chieftains’ two-game winning streak. Dowagiac is now 6-5 overall and 1-4 in Lakeland Conference action.

Faith Carson scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Bucks, who also got 11 points from sister Alyssa Carson and eight points from LaBria Austin. Hannah Tompkins added seven points.

Dowagiac was led by Alanah Smith’s nine points. Maggie Weller, who battled foul issues for the second consecutive game, added six points. Marlie Carpenter scored four points off the bench.

BUCHANAN 56, DOWAGIAC 25

At Buchanan

DOWAGIAC 25

Josie Lock 3, Faith Green 3, Maggie Weller 6, Damia Brooks 0, Marlie Carpenter 4, Olivia Gadde 0, Alanah Smith 9. TOTALS: 7 8-22 25

BUCHANAN 56

Maddie Young 2, Jillian McKean 0, LaBria Austin 8, Caito Horvath 2, Hannah Herman 2, Katie Ailes 0, Alyssa Carson 11, Hannah Tompkins 7, Faith Carson 24. TOTALS: 21 8-16 56

Dowagiac 3 8 16 25

Buchanan 7 23 40 56

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (Lock 1, Green 1, Weller 1), Buchanan 6 (Austin 2, F. Carson 2, A. Carson 1, Tompkins 1). Total fouls: Dowagiac 13, Buchanan 21. Varsity records: Dowagiac 6-5, 1-4 Lakeland Conference; Buchanan 9-1, 5-0 Lakeland Conference