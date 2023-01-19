Roadrunners sweep Kellogg to square conference marks Published 5:52 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

BATTLE CREEK — Two games into their Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference schedule, the Southwestern Michigan College women’s and men’s basketball teams are 1-1.

The Roadrunners swept host Kellogg Community College Wednesday night, with the women’s team posting a 56-52 victory over the Bruins, while the men’s team defeated Kellogg 62-59.

Women’s Basketball

Southwestern Michigan took the lead and slowly pulled away from Kellogg.

The Roadrunners (9-5, 1-1 Western Conference) led 13-9 after one quarter and 28-22 at the intermission. Southwestern Michigan increased its lead to 45-31 after three quarters before having to hold on in the final 10 minutes as the Bruins made a run at the Roadrunners.

Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) led a balanced Southwestern Michigan offense with 14 points. Ariana Lemons (Michigan City, Indiana) and Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) both finished with 12 points.

Southwestern will Great Lakes Christian at 6 p.m. in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Friday and the host Grace Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Men’s Basketball

In the men’s game, the Roadrunners scored 41 first-half points, while holding Kellogg to 29 points.

The Bruins outscored Southwestern Michigan (9-5, 1-1 Western) Conference 30-21 in the second half, but could not overcome the early deficit.

Sean Burress (Harvey, Illinois) led the Roadrunners with 17 points, while Mari Nichols (Niles) added 13 points and Mikel Forrest (Niles) 11 points.

Southwestern is back in action Saturday as it hosts Grace Christian at 1 p.m. Saturday.