Roundup: Vikings rout Bulldogs; Chieftains fall to Blue Devils Published 10:56 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

NILES — Host Niles squared its Wolverine Conference boys basketball record at 3-3 with a 60-34 win over Vicksburg Tuesday night.

In non-conference play, host Lawton handed Dowagiac its eighth loss of the season as the Blue Devils won 47-39.

Vicksburg at Niles

The Vikings (4-5, 3-3 Wolverine) exploded out of the gate with 18 first-quarter points.

Niles after holding the Bulldogs (2-7, 2-4 Wolverine) to seven points in the first quarter, limited Vicksburg to five points in the second period as it built a 26-12 halftime lead.

The Vikings took a 46-21 advantage into the final eight minutes of play.

Mike Phillips scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Vikings, who also got 15 points from Anthony Brady Jr. Ethan Chambliss finished with eight points.

Vicksburg was led by R.J. Vallier’s eight points.

The Vikings host Plainwell in a Wolverine Conference contest Friday night.

Dowagiac at Lawton

The Chieftains dropped to 1-8 on the season as Lawton blew the game open in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils (5-4) led just 4-2 after the opening quarter, but outscored Dowagiac 15-7 in the second period to open up a 19-9 halftime lead. Lawton led 37-26 after three quarters.

Joshua Winchester-Jones led the Chieftains with 15 points. Isaiah Fitchett finished with 12 points and Christian Wheaton eight.

Brandon Leighton led four Blue Devils in double figures with 15 points. Parker Vanpetegham finished with 13 points, while Aiden O’Brien and Nolin Collins both added 10 points.

Dowagiac travels to Buchanan for a Lakeland Conference contest Friday.